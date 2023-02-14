Airbnb just reported its first profitable year as consumers keep booking trips

Airbnb bucked investor concerns and reported its first-ever profitable year in 2022, as consumers continued to seek out travel and experiences despite economic uncertainties.

The home-sharing company recorded a profit of $1.9 billion in 2022, a stark contrast from its $352 million loss in 2021. For the fourth quarter alone, it beat expectations to post $319 million in net income.

Airbnb said that guest demand stayed strong throughout the past year, with travelers returning to larger cities and crossing borders following a pandemic lull. Cities have historically been one the strongest areas within Airbnb. “This has been the bread and butter of Airbnb before the pandemic,” CEO Brian Chesky said on a call with investors. A strong U.S. dollar has also allowed consumers to spend more on travel, pushing back concerns over discretionary spending.

The company said it forecasts Q1 revenue between $1.75 billion and $1.82 billion, which is better than the $1.69 billion Wall Street expected.