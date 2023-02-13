Exclusive: Upwork is revamping its business model to support full-time hiring

Upwork’s philososphy has long been to connect companies with independent workers who can perform specific tasks done or freelance for a set time period. Now, the company hopes it can refresh the full-time job search model and bring more clients and workers to the platform.

“I’m so excited that now we’re offering all of our customers a way to really get those full-time relationships off the ground in a much more robust way than ever before,” CEO Hayden Brown tells Fast Company. “With this offering, there’s a much more explicit contract-to-hire expectation that both parties are opting into to say, ‘Hey, is this something where I might want to convert to payroll, and a full-time engagement at the end of a trial period?’”

[Image: courtesy of Upwork]

Upwork’s new model will allow all of its clients to find, vet, hire, onboard, and pay workers from more than 180 countries. As part of the expanded offerings, Upwork will make its payroll, compliance, and contract management tools more widely available to small and mid-size businesses, rather than to just its Enterprise Suite clients. Workers and employers can also try out a job by starting as contract-to-hire before committing to full-time employment.