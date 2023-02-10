Is ChatGPT to thank for your latest OkCupid match?

Dating app OkCupid is using generative AI tool ChatGPT to create a handful of user prompts meant to match singles, as more companies experiment with the burgeoning technology from OpenAI. And so far, hundreds of thousands of users have shown interest in using the tool to make matches, even if they don’t know it.

OkCupid asks users to answer a number of questions—whether certain things are deal breakers, and how important that question is on their list of priorities. It then matches similar users based on compatibility, with thousands of prompts being available. The new prompts, which aren’t separated out as “AI written,” have become extremely popular, with more than 140,000 responses since the questions were added January 23. “Given the popular response, we’re exploring continuing this experiment and leveraging artificial intelligence to draft more matching questions,” OkCupid spokesman Michael Kaye tells Fast Company over email. Match Group’s OkCupid started off their experiment by asking ChatGPT two questions: What would you ask on a date? Second, what would you ask on a dating app? The platform prompted dozens of responses. OkCupid chose six to add to its roster of thousands of in-app questions, and added its own responses that users could pick.

[Image: OkCupid] Prompts suggested by the AI include: “Are you more of an introvert or extrovert?” “Are you a morning or night person?” “What’s your favorite way to spend a weekend?” “What do you value most in a partner?” “How do you know when to take a relationship to the next level?” and “How do you balance your own needs with the needs of your partner in a relationship?” Dating apps have long used artificial intelligence to help predict potential matches and even advance safety features. To be sure, artificial intelligence isn’t expected to take over the manual effort that users spend on dating apps anytime soon. The majority of OkCupid respondents of one survey say AI can’t replace interpersonal human interaction. At the same time, 71% of respondents say that using AI to create a profile or message others is considered a violation of trust, Kaye says. So don’t expect OkCupid to be adding or setting up dates through ChatGPT anytime soon. “There are definitely benefits of artificial intelligence when it comes to product features and moderation on apps, but I don’t see these tools playing any larger role in the building or fostering of relationships between people right now,” Kaye adds.