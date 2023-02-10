3 work red flags that mean it’s time to quit

We’ve all been there. You get hired and you’re ecstatic. Things are new and opportunities are seemingly endless. You dive into your work and tackle what’s next to come, while enthusiastically meeting colleagues and upper management. Your desk is full of welcome baskets and coffees and your inbox is full of nice-to-meet-you-messages.

If only the interview process provided a realistic snapshot of what a workplace is really like. If you’re like me, you’ve found yourself in circumstances where this honeymoon phase at an organization is interrupted by seemingly small events that grab your attention—whether it’s a leader dismissing another executive, being added to an email chain that exhibits aggressive language, or witnessing signs of extreme burnout from colleagues. Feelings that a given job is the “right fit’” can be silenced by conditions that weren’t apparent throughout the hiring process. These small signs—aka red flags—can compound over time and ultimately drive workers away. The question lies in where to draw the line. How can you tell precisely when to move on from an opportunity before you’re in too deep? Here are three red flags to identify and avoid so that you do not find yourself in situations that are not aligned with your professional (and personal) purpose, values, or goals.

1. You don’t feel valued Not feeling valued is a serious red flag. This feeling can come in all kinds of circumstances, but often we feel valued when we are heard. Years ago, way before digital nomads became an industry standard, I was working for a company on the west coast and a family member of mine on the east coast was dying. I needed to get to the east coast and work from home for a few weeks to be with my family. HR’s response: “If you’re in a situation where you cannot be at your desk, then we recommend taking time off. We cannot allow you to work remote.” To me, this undermined my decision-making as a member of upper management, as a person who knows and can handle what’s on my own plate, and as a human being. How could this company blindly be unwilling to alter their views on remote working for this circumstance? Do they not trust that I would be working? How could they be so inflexible?

By making me feel as if I was not trusted or understood, I then knew that I had to move on. To feel valued, one must be heard, trusted, and treated with respect. Frantic emails off-hours, unnecessary follow-ups, micromanagement, unrealistic deadlines and expectations, complete disregard of work/life balance—and, in this case, utter disregard for unique personal needs—are major red flags that can compound over time and lead employees to quit. 2. You’re tired . . . all the time As a hobby, I’m an athlete—an amateur boxer. I spend a lot of my time outside of work in the gym and I know what it feels like to be tired. When training for a fight, you give it your entire physical being. Waking up at 5 a.m. to train vigorously six days per week on top of a typical 9-to-5 certainly takes its toll. However, I also know from experience that mental stress can pack just as strong of a punch and so can a draining job.

There was a time in my life that I would wake up exhausted, and carry this heavy burden on my shoulders throughout the entirety of my day. I thought about my diet, my sleep, and my physical output to identify where this exhaustion was stemming from. It wasn’t until I looked at the situation more closely (with the help of therapy and meditation) that I recognized that the exhaustion was a result of the constant pressure and lack of boundaries that I was experiencing at work. I was facing complete and utter burnout. Whether you’re a parent balancing family on top of work, or a single person just trying to keep it all together, when you start to feel extreme exhaustion, it’s time to take a step back and evaluate where it’s coming from. If your employer doesn’t encourage “off time” and lacks respect for your personal life and boundaries, it could result in burnout. No one wants to find themselves in a situation where they are too tired to feel inspired, and too stuck to make a transition. Follow the physical signs your body tells you, and listen to them. 3. You’re not learning anything new At one point in my career, I stayed at a toxic agency long enough to realize that I had reached a point of no longer learning new skills. In fact, I was learning what not to do—which is still valuable, but certainly not what I’m looking for when I’m trying to be my best self.

The reality is, in these modern times, jobs must come with a meaning—they must spark joy for you in some way or another, and often that joy comes from learning new skills and exploring new topics that excite you. When you find yourself in a position where these points of interest are metaphorically sitting on a shelf collecting dust, it’s time to get out. If you’re not learning, you’re overdue for something new. Christina Gnozzo is the president of Jab Media.