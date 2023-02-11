How generative AI got cast in its first Hollywood movie

Anyone who’s spent any time on TikTok is familiar with DeepTomCruise, i.e. the deepfake videos of the Mission: Impossible star doing everything from the Wednesday dance to discovering there’s bubble gum in the center of a lollipop. Created by AI tech wizard Chris Umé and performer Miles Fisher (who bears an uncanny resemblance to Cruise even without the help of technology), DeepTomCruise went viral when it first debuted two years ago, racking up hundreds of millions of views.

Given the sophistication of the deep fake technology behind the parody videos, it was perhaps an obvious question: What if Metaphysic, the company that created the younger, shinier Cruise, was put to use in a feature film, making a whole bevy of actors look much younger (or older) than they actually are in a way that doesn’t feel like clunky special effects?

Metaphysic CEO Tom Graham [Photo: courtesy of Metaphysic]

The answer to that hypothetical musing is coming out later this year in the form of Here, a film starring Tom Hanks based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire that tells the story of a particular room and the people and events that have transpired in it across time. In the film, which is being directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Miramax, Hanks’ character must play a man at various ages in his life—in his twenties, thirties, fifties, and eighties—as do the other actors in the film, including Robin Wright and Paul Bettany.

According to Metaphysic cofounder and CEO Tom Graham, Zemeckis’ team “rang us up one day” and asked about working together. They’d seen the Tom Cruise videos, as well as the work Metaphysic had done on America’s Got Talent—the company used AI to created a de-aged Simon Cowell and have him perform, and brought back Elvis to compete—and wanted to know what Metaphysic could do for Here.