A space VC firm sees ‘endless’ possibilities for the industry in 2023

Seraphim, a leading space VC, has published its 2023 market map, detailing the state of innovation in the in-space economy with an eye on the year ahead.

“As the in-space economy takes off, major players in the industry are positioning themselves to capture a slice of the burgeoning market,” Seraphim VP Maureen Laverty said in a press release. “The possibilities are endless, and the potential for returns is astronomical.”

Keep an eye out

Seraphim identified a few major areas where it expects to see innovation rolling and funding flowing in the coming year. Those areas include, in order of the size of the pool of companies competing as identified by Seraphim:

In-space services Space infrastructure Lunar technologies In-space R&D and manufacturing Crewed spaceflight Space exploration and utilization

Service, please

Far and away the largest area of growth is in-space services, which aid satellites “by providing transport, communication, life extension, situational awareness, or removing debris,” according to the press release.