It’s a question that’s roiled industry stakeholders and armchair intellectuals for the past few years, ever since generative AI splashed onto the scene. Can AI-drawn shades of color and twists of shape or line evoke the same emotion as those that flowed forth from the fingertips of, say, Vincent van Gogh, at his yellow house in southern France, the wild hallucinations of a man whose psychological turmoil was so great that he sliced off a piece of his own ear? Can those works of art, devoid of human invention, inspire the same flights of fancy as those of Claude Monet, who planted water lily gardens to see the world through more romantic eyes?

[Image: CMU]

Take this oil painting of Frida Kahlo, created in a studio at Carnegie Mellon University. The image came from neither human mind nor human hand. Rather, it was a product of FRIDA, a robot with a mechanical arm that can dip brushes in water, dab them in paint palettes, and then dash the colors onto a canvas, forming pictures that look either childish or like the scribblings of a savant—depending on how generously you interpret it.

“There’s this one painting of a frog ballerina that I think turned out really nicely,” Peter Schaldenbrand, a doctoral student at Carnegie Mellon’s school of computer science, said in a video showcasing FRIDA. “It’s subtle, but once you get it . . . “