Why John Legend’s Loved01 isn’t just another celebrity skincare line

It seems as if 12-time Grammy winning artist John Legend is known as much for his soulful voice as his baby-like skin. You may not be able to sing like Legend, but now your skincare game could maybe get on his level.

Recently, Legend teamed up with brand development company A-Frame to launch his own skincare line, Loved01 featuring a face and body wash, moisturizer, shaving cream, toning mist, and an exfoliating cleanser—all catering to melanin-rich skin. There’s no shortage of skincare products on the market—let alone skincare products from celebrities. In the past year alone, Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Hailey Bieber, Scarlett Johansson, Winnie Harlow, and Idris and Sabrina Elba have all launched skincare brands. With Loved01, Legend hopes to find his own lane with products that are made specifically formulated with Black and Brown skin in mind and at price points that won’t break the bank. Loved01’s line range from $10 to $15 and are sold online, as well as in CVS and Walmart stores. “We put all the care and attention and love into making really beautiful products that look great and feel great, but are at prices that aren’t elevated and at stores that are in everybody’s community,” Legend says.

We spoke to Legend about his skincare line and what he has in store for his brand. [Photo: Courtesy Loved01] Fast Company: What is the inspiration for the name Loved01? John Legend: The idea behind the name is that first of all skincare is a self-love ritual, but it’s also something you usually share with the people we love. And so I imagine loved ones sharing their skincare routine and standing at the sink in front of the mirror, sharing their routine with their husband and wife or their partners or their father and son. Whatever it is, a lot of times it’s a ritual you share with your loved one and we want to celebrate that in the name.

FC: You’ve been very involved in the creation of the line. What was the process like working with a dermatologist? JL: I’ve partnered with a lot of brands over the years but this is the first time we created something from idea to product. It was so educational working with Dr. Naana Boakye. She’s a dermatologist who really understands melanin-rich skin and how to translate her knowledge of dermatology to actual products, like helping us figure out which ingredients would meet the needs of our population and do it in a way that’s really accessible for everybody. And so it’s been really fun to learn with her [and] learn from her. One of the things we learned was that melanin-rich skin loses moisture more quickly—two and a half times faster than lighter skin tones. So one of the things we focused on with all of our initial products was moisture. We have rosehip and sea buckthorn oils, and all of our products have those two hero ingredients to focus on moisture and hydration. And as we continue to grow the brand, we’re going to focus on other issues that are more likely to occur in darker skin tones like hyperpigmentation and eczema. FC: It feels like there’s a general fatigue from consumers about celebrities releasing a skincare line. What’s your response to those who might be skeptical?

JL: I get it. People are like, ‘another celebrity with a skincare line?’ That’s why I didn’t want to do it unless I felt like we were going to do something that wasn’t being done. And obviously there’s other skincare lines by celebrities. But I feel like our focus on melanin rich skin is unique—also the fact that we’re going to be accessible. We’re not selling for $30 or $40 at Sephora. We’re selling for $10 or $15 at CVS and at Walmart and those places where all of us shop. So the idea of making this elevated product that feels luxurious, that’s beautifully packaged, but still making it available at your local CVS is I think a unique thing. I didn’t want to just do another celebrity brand if it was just going to be like everybody else’s. I wanted us to do something that actually met an unmet need, served a population that’s been underserved and overlooked, and do it at a price point and at a reach that’s really accessible and available to everybody. [Photo: Courtesy Loved01] FC: Can you tell me a little bit about what you’ve learned about marketing and consumer outreach while being behind the scenes? JL: My whole career has been so entrepreneurial, even just being a new artist is an entrepreneurial endeavor. Putting music out into the world and planning concert tours, all the things that we do are very entrepreneurial. I have a great design team that works with me all the time. I have a great creative team that helps me think of branding. So I’ve been preparing for this for a long time. We launched a wine several years ago that’s pretty successful now called LVE. We try to make it flow really naturally from who I am, from the things that I’m passionate about and that I care about. It’s been really fun creating [Loved01] with my team, thinking of the brand name, the product design, all those things. And then working with the skincare team, where we’re laser focused on getting the right ingredients and making sure we’re doing what we can to serve our customer and make products that are really effective at doing what we promised they’re going to do.

FC: What’s your favorite product from Loved01? JL: My favorite is actually the face and body moisturizer. It’s really creamy and just feels really luxurious and good. And it’ll have you nice and moisturized. I also love the exfoliating cleanser. This one’s actually Chrissy’s favorite. She loves it. The exfoliant is really gentle as a natural bamboo exfoliant. And it leaves you feeling nice and silky after you’re done. FC: Do you have any plans to expand Loved01?