Twitter laid him off while he was back home in Australia. Now he can’t return to the U.S.

After making it through the first round of employee cuts in November, he had accepted Musk’s pledge to “be extremely hardcore” in his commitment to the billionaire’s vision for the company. Not that Vong had much of a choice: Like so many other foreign tech workers, Vong, a 39-year-old software engineer who’s originally from Australia, couldn’t risk jeopardizing his visa and being kicked out of the U.S.

So, in December, when Vong’s director told him it was safe to take a long-planned trip back to Melbourne for the holidays, Vong believed his job would be waiting for him when he got back. After all, there weren’t many people left on his team, which played a crucial role in managing site traffic.

About one week into his trip, Vong’s director got fired. On December 17, so did Vong. An email Vong received gave no explanation for the decision other than that the company had “identified roles within our organizational structure that are no longer necessary.” Now, Vong is stuck overseas, unsure if or when he can ever get back into the U.S., which has been his home for the past 13 years.