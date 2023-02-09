Ikea’s new Marimekko collection is inspired by Nordic sauna culture

[Photo: Ikea]

The 26-piece collection is called Bastua—a term used to describe the sauna in Småland, a region in southern Sweden where IKEA was founded. And it includes pieces that will help ease people back into the busyness of post-pandemic life, including a kimono, shower curtains, trays, floor cushions, and water bottles, all in the bright prints that Marimekko is known for.

[Photo: Ikea]

The idea for the collection was born during the pandemic, when people were stuck at home and experiencing high levels of stress. Many were forced to develop new self-care rituals to cope. In Scandinavia, that often meant spending more time in the warm, dark, quiet spaces of the wooden sauna room, which leave people feeling mellow and calm. As the pandemic recedes, new stresses are emerging, points out Henrik Nielsen, Ikea’s product and design manager. “We’re jumping back into work and life,” he says. “It makes sense to not lose the relaxation tools we acquired during the pandemic.”

[Photo: Ikea]

The collection, priced between $4.99 and $89.99, is inspired by saunas, which are part of everyday Nordic culture. “In Finland, there are as many saunas as there are families,” says Rebekka Bay, Marimekko’s creative director. “Some people use it every day. But baths are sacred in many cultures, including Japan and the United States. We want to make it easier for people to incorporate these little pleasures into everyday life.” All of the pieces they’ve created are designed to work in other contexts, too, like baths and outdoor picnics.