How a nonlinear workday might help you get more done

BY Stephanie Vozza3 minute read

A traditional workday is still 9 to 5, or something close to it. While there’s a break or two built in, such as for lunch or a quick coffee, most of the time is filled with work-specific tasks. But what if you scheduled in more breaks that don’t include work?

According to the 2022 Brain Health Report from Muse, a meditation tool provider, people with the highest self-reported brain health scores—which include memory, focus, sleep, mood, productivity, and creativity—are those who make minor lifestyle changes, like adopting a nonlinear workday, says Nadia Kumentas, a doctor of naturopathic medicine and Muse’s vice president of marketing. “A nonlinear workday essentially means that you’re not working in typical 9 to 5,” she says. “You have regular periods of the day where you’re working, but they don’t typically match that standard 9 to 5, with a classic lunch break in the middle.” A nonlinear day works with your natural energy levels. People experience different energy and productivity levels at various times of the day. For example, if you’re most productive in the morning, you might want to start your day earlier than 9 a.m. to maximize those hours of productivity. Trying to force yourself into a lot of output during the back half of the day to try to do more, isn’t going to be the best use of your time, says Kumentas. The opposite approach would work for those who are most productive in the afternoon. If possible, start the workday later and use the first half of the day for less important work.

Pushing yourself to work at a time of day that is suboptimal for you can have a compounding effect, says Kumentas. “It can create stress that can impact your sleep. All of a sudden, you’ve got a vicious cycle, where you’re then not sleeping well, and your mornings are impacted.” Build in Breaks In addition to working when your energy levels are naturally high, Kumentas says it’s important to take breaks. The study found that brain health was higher in individuals who incorporated a consistent daily routine of physical and mental breaks, such as taking a walk, meditating, or socializing with coworkers. The most important thing to do during your break is to get away from your screen, especially if you are working remotely, says Kumentas. “Give your eyes a break and do some sort of physical movement,” she says. “The best would be getting some fresh air. You could also do some stretching.”

Meditation or breathing exercises can provide a mental break, relieving a little bit of stress so you can keep moving forward. Social connectivity can also be positive. Talk to a friend or connect with a colleague on something that doesn’t have to do with work. Breaks don’t have to be long, says Kumentas. “Step away, regroup, get off the screen, and move your body,” she says. “We’re humans; we’re not meant to be sitting in a chair for hours and hours looking at a screen. A break is anything that is moving away from that.” Nonlinear Culture Kumentas says nonlinear workdays are perfect for people who work remotely and whose work is measured on output versus hours. Adopting a nonlinear workday is also easier if you work at an organization that takes a more flexible approach to schedules.

“That’s going to give you the foundation to be able to be flexible, too,” she says. “There needs to be buy-in from the organization and the people you work with who will respect your boundaries.” If your company doesn’t have a culture to support it, Kumentas says it’s still possible to schedule your day by knowing your energy cycles and doing work when you know you’ll be most productive. Then be intentional about taking breaks as you need them. “Identify what would be valuable during your breaks,” she says. “A lot of times, we can get lost being heads down. Use technology and scheduling tools to remind yourself to take a five-minute deep-breathing session.”