Who is Julie Su, deputy labor secretary? 5 things to know about Marty Walsh’s successor

The U.S. Department of Labor will soon look a little different. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is set to leave the Biden administration, according to multiple outlets, and Deputy Secretary Julie Su is expected to become acting head of the agency.

Su was originally in the running for the labor chief role, though Walsh ultimately prevailed over her and several other prominent candidates, including Rep. Andy Levin, former Deputy Labor Secretary Seth Harris, and AFL-CIO Chief Economist Bill Spriggs. With Su now expected to head the labor department, at least temporarily, here are a few things to know about her. She was previously California’s labor secretary, and before that, the state’s labor commissioner. Before joining the Biden administration, Su had served in two different labor roles for the state of California: First, as the California labor commissioner from 2011 to 2018, then as secretary for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency from 2019 until 2021, when she joined the Biden administration.

The California Labor Commissioner’s office sits under the state’s Department of Industrial Relations and focuses on economic justice by enforcing labor laws. Su’s role at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency was a cabinet-level position; the state’s labor agency is responsible for coordinating workforce programs, administering workers’ compensation, unemployment, disability insurance, and paid family leave, and overseeing seven major departments and boards that include the Department of Industrial Relations, the Agricultural Labor Relations Board, and the Workforce Development Board. She’s been called “wage theft’s top cop.” Investigating and combating wage theft was a top priority for Su when she entered the labor commissioner’s office. Just two years into her tenure there, a 2013 report found that her leadership led to far more investigations and enforcement of wage theft laws. In 2012, the office’s field investigations dramatically increased the wages that they were evaluating: 462% more in minimum wages and 642% more in overtime wages than the year prior.

By 2013, the Los Angeles Times reported, Su had filed “criminal charges and civil lawsuits and issued citations that identified more than $185 million in unpaid wages and other compensation legally due workers.” An In These Times article the same year dubbed her “wage theft’s top cop” and “bane of the deadbeat employer” for her work going after exploitative employers. In 2014, she launched the “Wage Theft is a Crime” multilingual public awareness campaign. She won a groundbreaking labor case to free 72 enslaved Thai garment workers. In 1995, Su was a human rights lawyer working for the Asian Pacific American Legal Center, and she became a champion for undocumented garment workers. One of her most prominent cases centered around 72 Thai garment workers who had been enslaved in a sweatshop near Los Angeles. A raid on that El Monte facility led to the discovery that those workers were “virtually imprisoned,” reported the Los Angeles Times, behind barbed wire and under armed guard, forced to work from 7 a.m. to midnight for less than $2 an hour.

Su represented the garment workers in their fight for compensation. They not only sued for back wages, but also sued the manufacturers and retailers who had ordered the garments they made. The lawsuit resulted in over $4 million in restitutions, per Smithsonian, and Su also earned these workers legal immigrant status. She was described at the time as “Los Angeles’s most celebrated, young, non-O.J. lawyer.” “The Workers’ lawsuit,” Su said at the time, “questioned whether those who are at the top of the garment industry pyramid could claim ignorance of the substandard conditions under which their garments are made.” She cofounded a coalition called Sweatshop Watch. Also in 1995, Su cofounded Sweatshop Watch, a coalition working to eliminate sweatshop conditions. The group—made up of labor, community, immigrant rights, and other organizations—has brought cases on behalf of “hundreds” of low-wage workers. Sweatshop Watch has also advocated for policy changes, including supporting the California minimum wage raise in 1996 and Assembly Bill 633, the so-called Sweatshop Reform Law, signed in 1999, which made manufacturers and retailers responsible for the garment workers’ wages when a contractor fails to pay.

For her human rights work, advocacy, and litigation to protect immigrant garment workers, Su, at 32-years-old, was awarded a McArthur Foundation “genius grant” in 2001. Her nomination as U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor faced controversy. When Su was nominated for the Deputy Secretary of Labor position, she was facing criticism in her role as California labor secretary for an ongoing crisis at the state’s Employment Development Department. During the pandemic, the department was delayed in approving unemployment benefits, while also paying out “billions on fraudulent claims,” per the Los Angeles Times. “There is no sugarcoating the reality,” Su said at a news conference in January 2021, when it was revealed that at least 10% of the $100 billion-plus paid out by the EDD was fraudulent. “California did not have enough security measures in place.”