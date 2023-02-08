Here are the weirdest things people are betting on this Super Bowl Sunday

Collectively, Americans will bet an estimated $16 billion on Super Bowl LVII, a record amount, as online sports betting sites make it easier for people to place a wager.
Some 30 million people are expected to place a bet via an online platform, up from 18.2 million a year ago; and all total, more than 50 million Americans will gamble on the game in some form or fashion. And while much of that will be centered around whether the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs will emerge victorious, not all the bets will be that cut and dried.
Proposition bets, better known as prop bets, are where the wager isn’t tied to the final score of the game, but rather a specific event or moment. It can be as mundane as which quarterback will be the first to throw 100 yards to whether there will be a safety in the first half.
Prop bets are where things can get a bit weird—though not too weird for casinos, as their wagers still have to be approved by the Gaming Control Board (GCB) of the state. Last month, Jeffrey Benson, operations manager for Circa Sports, Las Vegas’ largest sportsbook, took to Twitter to solicit suggestions for prop bet ideas. While there were plenty of good ones (such as, “Will any player fumble into an opponent’s end zone for a touchback?”), the best, alas, were ones Nevada’s GCB wouldn’t approve. For example:
- Will any scoring drive be shorter than the length of time it takes for Chris Stapleton to sing the national anthem before the game?
- Which Kelce brother will hug their mom first?
- How many times will “Whopper” be said during the commercials?
- Will there be a streaker at some point in the game?
MGM, which has the largest presence on the Las Vegas Strip, offers a variety of prop bets itself, including whether the game will go into overtime and if a team will score in the final two minutes of the first half. The Westgate Superbook will offer over 2,000 prop bets for this year’s Big Game, including if there will be a missed extra point kick, the total number of quarterback sacks, the longest (and shortest) touchdown of the game, and whether the Chiefs will score or punt first. Caesars Sportsbook, meanwhile, will let you bid on the coin toss result.
If you want to find the truly odd prop bets, though, you’ll have to dig deep into offerings on DraftKings, FanDuel, or MyBookie. Here are a few of the unlikely things to wager on through the online sports book site:
- Will the national anthem last more or less than 119.5 seconds?
- What’s the first (and last) song Rihanna will sing during the halftime show?
- Will there be a Scorigami, a final score that has never before occurred in an NFL game?
- What’s the jersey number of the first player to score a touchdown?
- Will there be an octopus (when a player scores a touchdown and two-point conversion on the same drive)?
- Will the kicker on either team hit the goal post?
- What color Gatorade will be poured on the winning head coach? (Yellow/Green is the current odds-on favorite.)
- Will the game be completed without a touchdown?
You name it, and there’s probably a site offering a prop bet on it, up to and including what color will Rihanna’s first outfit be at the halftime show, what color will her hair be, and whether she will “show cleavage” during her performance.