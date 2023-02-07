Armed with OpenAI models, Microsoft declares war on Google Search and Chrome

Microsoft said Tuesday it will use generative AI models developed by its partner OpenAI to drastically reinvent two of its core products—the Bing search engine and the Edge browser. If consumers find those products’ new AI superpowers compelling, Microsoft could, for the first time in years, threaten Google’s comfy place atop the search and browser markets.

Microsoft described the OpenAI-powered products at a press event Tuesday in Redmond, Washington. The announcement marks Microsoft’s first major flex of its growing partnership with San Francisco-based OpenAI, which has seen its own profile rise rapidly over the past two months thanks to its ChatGPT AI chatbot.

Conversational search

The Bing search engine, Microsoft explained, now leverages a new natural language model called “Prometheus,” which Microsoft says is more powerful than ChatGPT. The company says that for more complex searches, the new Bing will return more relevant and up-to-date answers that also provide contextual information and annotations.

In the Prometheus-equipped Bing, Microsoft is remaking search to become a conversational back-and-forth between user and search bot rather than a purely keyword-based experience. The search window in Bing is now larger, allowing for 1,000 characters to accommodate longer, more natural search questions. In response to a complex user question (“What is the best way to prepare for a trip to Mexico?”), Bing will now anticipate the array of smaller questions inherent in the request, then return a customized results package that can include custom text, images, video, and links.