The 5 tech tools you need to market your business on social media

Social media is where people are: 55% of consumers learn about new brands on social, and 93% of brands got a new customer because of a video on social media. In fact, according to Hubspot, video is the number one form of media used in content strategy, more than blogs and infographics. Whether you are a solopreneur or leading a large or small company’s marketing efforts, marketing on social media doesn’t need to be overwhelming. To make sure you’re keeping a competitive advantage with social media—specifically video—here are five tools you need to effectively grow your business.

All-in-one tripod and ring light

If you’re a service provider or consultant, you’ll be showing up on video. Letting people get to know you through video is a must; you are your own brand. Even if you’re at a larger company, you’ll still want to have employees show up on camera, because only posting polished “marketing videos” isn’t enough for today’s savvy social consumer.

Investing in an all-in-one filming setup will make your videos better quality and make you more efficient. I use a tripod with a ring light and an iPhone holder. When I launched the digital video unit for Us Weekly, we cranked out a lot of original content in our studio because we built a turnkey solution for cameras and studio. While you may not be building the next CNN in your office, every time you set up and break down your filming takes time (as does harnessing your energy to be on camera at first), so you’ll want your filming setup and lighting ready to go.

A ring light is a popular and easy solution because it lights you evenly. Natural light is the best, so if you can have a window facing you (not behind you!) that’s ideal. Most professionals can film content for social media on your iphone but if you’re a larger company, you’ll want to invest in a proper camera.