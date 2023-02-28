The 5 tech tools you need to market your business on social media

Social media is where people are: 55% of consumers learn about new brands on social, and 93% of brands got a new customer because of a video on social media. In fact, according to Hubspot, video is the number one form of media used in content strategy, more than blogs and infographics. Whether you are a solopreneur or leading a large or small company’s marketing efforts, marketing on social media doesn’t need to be overwhelming. To make sure you’re keeping a competitive advantage with social media—specifically video—here are five tools you need to effectively grow your business.
All-in-one tripod and ring light
If you’re a service provider or consultant, you’ll be showing up on video. Letting people get to know you through video is a must; you are your own brand. Even if you’re at a larger company, you’ll still want to have employees show up on camera, because only posting polished “marketing videos” isn’t enough for today’s savvy social consumer.
Investing in an all-in-one filming setup will make your videos better quality and make you more efficient. I use a tripod with a ring light and an iPhone holder. When I launched the digital video unit for Us Weekly, we cranked out a lot of original content in our studio because we built a turnkey solution for cameras and studio. While you may not be building the next CNN in your office, every time you set up and break down your filming takes time (as does harnessing your energy to be on camera at first), so you’ll want your filming setup and lighting ready to go.
A ring light is a popular and easy solution because it lights you evenly. Natural light is the best, so if you can have a window facing you (not behind you!) that’s ideal. Most professionals can film content for social media on your iphone but if you’re a larger company, you’ll want to invest in a proper camera.
Having a ring light doesn’t get you off the hook for filming other types of content. Filming more of your life and your and your company’s perspective will lead to more authentic-feeling videos that will enhance people’s connection to you.
Video-editing tools
Video can be done very simply or in a more robust way depending on your time and budget. But having videos that are well edited is a must. Even before people’s attention spans were sanded down to a piece of dust, any extraneous seconds in a video leaves a chance for someone to shift their focus elsewhere. When a viewer can see your hand moving to turn off the record button, or is hearing two seconds of dead air, it diminishes your brand and also encourages them to scroll away.
A simple app like InShot or CapCut can get you started and can be effective for social. If you’re more tech-savvy or doing a lot of editing, something more involved like Adobe Premiere Pro or Adobe Rush. Nearly all the social media platforms now have auto subtitles, so you can use that built-in functionality if you want or an app like Descript can add more dynamic text.