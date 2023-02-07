This small Herman Miller table is designed to ease the uncomfortable reality of hybrid work

In concept, hybrid work seems like the best of both worlds, allowing you to seamlessly pick either the comfort of your living room couch or your desk at the office, depending on your mood.

The reality has been somewhat less pleasant, as the designers at Herman Miller can attest from their market research. At home, you’re often trying to squeeze in work while tending to a sick kid or making dinner. At the office, you might found that there are no longer assigned desks and you’re left to your own devices to find a workspace between meetings.

[Photos: Herman Miller]

In response to the vicissitudes of this new era of work, Herman Miller has created a new piece of furniture, the Passport Work Table. It’s a height adjustable table (it goes up to 45 inches high) that can be used for sitting or standing, is easy to move around thanks to gliding wheels, and at 27 by 20 inches, is just large enough to fit your laptop, a notebook, and a beverage. The goal is to allow you to create a comfortable, adaptable workspace just about anywhere. It is designed to be used both in offices as well as at home.

[Photo: Herman Miller]

Hybrid work is still a relative new phenomenon, and many organizations are still trying to figure out what works best. Many workplaces are now trying to make their offices more flexible and adaptable to different uses. For instance, a room may be the location for a lecture one day and the spot for a training session the next. “These tables can be easily wheeled in for different uses,” says Kendall Kautz, director of global product marketing at MillerKnoll, Herman Miller’s parent company. “They can be tall enough to be used as a lectern for a speaker, but you can also bring in many of them for employees to use in a group discussion.”