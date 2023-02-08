The hidden costs of chronic understaffing

BY Gwen Moran6 minute read

Finding enough qualified workers has been a persistent problem for years in many sectors. Factors including the labor shortage, the “Great Resignation” (or “Great Reshuffling,” depending on your point of view), and the pandemic and its fallout have left companies understaffed and scrambling for workers. Now, a wave of layoffs in the tech sector indicates that even industries that seemed like they were thriving may be asking their teams to do the same amount of work or more with fewer people.

That can have far-reaching consequences, especially if the understaffing is lasting or chronic. “It’s bad for everybody. For the customers. It’s bad for the employees. It’s bad for the company,” says Josh Bersin, president and founder of Bersin & Associates, a talent management research and advisory firm, and author of Irresistible: The Seven Secrets of the World’s Most Enduring, Employee-Focused Organizations. While some of the effects of chronic understaffing may seem obvious, there are several hidden ways they can negatively affect your business. Here’s how a too-lean team can mean extra costs for your company.

The impact on people Perhaps the most obvious effect of chronic understaffing is its impact on people and teams. As Fast Company has previously reported, 83% of millennials have taken on up to six tasks outside of their job descriptions as a result of turnover. Deloitte research found that more than three in four professionals experienced burnout at their current job. And some sectors have reached near crisis points. In May 2022, U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy issued a warning about healthcare workers’ burnout levels and how they are contributing to shortages of workers ranging from health care aides to nurses and physicians. Burnout can lead to lack of engagement and turnover. But there are other costs, as well, warns Candice Pokk, a consultant with HR and benefits consulting firm Segal. As more employees seek out mental health resources, organizational health care costs may rise. Employees may also opt to take leave “to manage the overwhelm,” she says, placing further strain on consistently lean teams. Now, instead of keeping an employee who knew the ropes and was happy at their current salary or a slightly higher one, you may need to pay much more for someone brand new to the business, Pokk says. And because the talent pool is shallower, you may be undermining workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

