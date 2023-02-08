Uber just reported its ‘strongest quarter ever’ amid a broader tech downturn

Uber’s fourth quarter was its “strongest quarter ever,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said early Wednesday, suggesting the company has deflected the broader tech downturn.

The ride-hailing and food-delivery giant reported revenue of $8.6 billion for the last quarter of 2022, which is up 49% year over year. Uber said gross bookings, or the amount customers paid, were up 19% year-over-year to $30.7 billion. At the same time, trips in the quarter hit an all-time quarterly high of 2.1 billion, up 19% from the same time a year ago, when the omicron COVID-19 variant dampened travel.

The number of consumers who use the platform each month also gained 11% to 131 million. Adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, was $655 million—up $578 million year over year.

“Mobility demand and supply are rapidly improving, and we expect the business to remain resilient in a downturn,” Khosrowshahi said in prepared remarks. Delivery has also proven to stay strong, he added.