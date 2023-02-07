Exclusive: Hims & Hers debuts chewables for erectile dysfunction

BY Jessica Bursztynsky2 minute read

In an effort to reduce treatment stigma, telemedicine company Hims & Hers is compounding prescriptions for erectile dysfunction and turning them into wintergreen-flavored chewables.

The “Hard Mints” product will be offered in a variety of dosages; variations can include vardenafil, tadalafil, and sildenafil (the same active ingredients as in Levitra, Cialis, and Viagra, respectively). Rolling out Tuesday, they’ll start at $30 per month and will be available in the entire U.S. by the end of the month. [Photo: Hims & Hers Health] The effort is about trying to “lower the barrier toward treatment-seeking a little bit,” says Peter Stahl, the company’s senior vice president of men’s reproductive and sexual health and urology. “[We’re] trying to normalize the experience to make it less scary, or [more] approachable, and maybe even feel normal.” For a company that was founded to eradicate stigmas around health issues, an ED-focused chewable is right on brand. The company launched in 2017 with a focus on helping men with skincare concerns, hair loss, and erectile dysfunction. It has since expanded to include a women’s health division called Hers, launched mental health care and primary care offerings, acquired Apostrophe and Honest Health, and gone public through a $1.6 billion SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) deal. According to its most recent earnings report, Hims & Hers Health ended the third quarter of 2022 with 991,000 subscriptions—an 80% year-over-year increase.

[Photo: Hims & Hers Health] This is the first time Hims has compounded its own medication for ED. Previously, the company has offered compounded minoxidil and finasteride in hair spray to treat male-pattern hair loss. “This is like the first release of what we hope to be a really extensive set of treatment options for men with sexual dysfunction that might include other active pharmaceutical ingredients, other doses. . . . There’s a whole world of what is coming soon that we’re excited for,” Stahl says. Hard Mints will be available in a sleek, white rectangular case that’s childproof and branded with the Hims logo and a small “Rx” to indicate it’s a prescription medication.

[Photo: Hims & Hers Health] “We just want to normalize treatment of ED and make people not scared to talk about it or actually get treatment,” says Scott Knoer, the company’s chief pharmacy and innovation officer. “Think about it: You got a prescription bottle, you’re going to get that out during a date or whatever, or you’ve got a sweet little thing of mints that’s child-safe and all that.” The company is part of a slew of telehealth and telemedicine firms that shot off during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers avoided in-person visits. Hims, which operates in all 50 U.S. states and in the U.K., has been criticized in the past for overprescribing pills and pressuring doctors to keep numbers up, per Bloomberg. Hims has denied any wrongdoing. “What we’ve done is built a platform that . . . we hope increases the efficiency with which patients provide the specific information that providers need to make decisions and allows providers to access the information really carefully and quickly,” Stahl says in response to a question about overprescription concerns. “These are doctors who are using their judgment and putting their license on the line and, you know, they’re all U.S. licensed physicians, so we would hope that they’re not flippantly prescribing anything.”