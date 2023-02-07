Atmosphere TV has billion-dollar ambitions to entertain—and market to you—while you wait

BY Megan Morrone6 minute read

It’s a sunny Sunday afternoon in San Francisco at Durty Nelly’s, an Irish neighborhood pub with almost as many television screens (four) as there are patrons at the bar (six). The bartender seems to know everyone’s name, and as I wait for my tequila soda and Durty fries, I ask her if one or more of those TVs happens to be airing Atmosphere.

That’s the audio-optional, streaming platform for places like airports, medical waiting rooms, golf carts, restaurants, and Irish pubs like this one. Nearly 50,000 locations have embraced Atmosphere, in part because it’s a free alternative to an expensive cable or satellite hookup, and advertisers like it because it’s a clever way to market to consumers watching television in a place where they can’t fast forward or scroll through the ads. The bartender confirms that Durty Nellie’s has Atmosphere, telling me, “Patrons like it because it’s weird and funny.” “Are any of the televisions currently playing Atmosphere?” I ask.

She points to the middle one. “We usually stream it on that one,” she says. I sit down at a table to watch the four TVs, which are showing a basketball game, a football game, CNN, and male figure skating. The skating is on the TV that I thought she had told me was streaming Atmosphere, but there’s an NBC logo in the bottom corner. The friend I’m with checks his Xfinity app and confirms that the TV is streaming the live local NBC station. When I ask the bartender to clarify, she says, “That’s just the one we usually stream it on. We’re not streaming it right now.” [Photo: Atmosphere] Today, two days later, Atmosphere is announcing that it has raised another $65 million, a Series D funding round led by Sageview Capital, Valor Equity Partners, and S3 Ventures. The company not only now has a $1 billion valuation, but it also has a new CEO: Blake Sabatinelli, the former CEO of Newsy, a news network for millennials that’s now owned by Scripps. “Those kinds of communal television experiences are just opportunities to look over and converse and laugh at something with someone,” he says. He and his new company’s investors are betting on Atmosphere to be the preferred platform for advertisers as more people cut the cord on traditional cable, and Apple continues to wage war on apps tracking users.

