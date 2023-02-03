This smartphone app detects if users are having a stroke

A new app might soon be able to detect stroke symptoms in its users without the help of a physician. The app, called FAST.AI, is still in development and not available to the public, but preliminary research suggests that it can successfully detect facial asymmetry and arm weakness, two common signs of a stroke.

FAST.AI uses artificial intelligence to detect these using device footage and sensors. A study was conducted on its efficacy at four major metropolitan stroke centers in Bulgaria, on over 270 patients already identified by physicians to have suffered from strokes.

It found that the app could accurately detect facial asymmetry 97% of the time and arm weakness 72% of the time, according to the abstract of the paper being presented at the American Heart Association’s International Stroke Conference next week. The app has also been designed to detect slurred speech, but the accuracy of this feature was not tested in the study.

The name of the app comes from the acronym FAST, a common tool to help people remember warning signs of a stroke: