As tech layoffs weaken DEI efforts, the Black talent gap could widen dramatically by 2032

The Black tech wage gap is projected to jump 37% in the next decade, resulting in $51.3 billion in lost wages for Black workers each year, according to a report released Friday from the McKinsey Institute on Economic Black Mobility.

The report predicts serious challenges to racial equity in tech and comes at a critical moment for the industry, as layoffs disproportionately bear down on Black and other historically marginalized employees.

Black employees are already underrepresented across the industry: They hold only 8% of tech jobs (and only 3% of C-suite-level positions), but account for 12% of the total U.S. workforce.

That chasm is only going to widen in the coming years, McKinsey’s report suggests. Technology jobs across sectors are projected to increase substantially by 2032, going up about 14%—but those gains won’t be evenly distributed. Black tech talent is only projected to grow up 8% in the same time frame.