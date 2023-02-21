How one company is turning 50,000 tons of rubble into apartment buildings in Ukraine

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon4 minute read

Almost a year ago to this day, Russian troops sent a battalion of missiles flying into Hostomel, a northwestern suburb of Kyiv located near an airport. In the process, they destroyed the world’s largest plane, dubbed Mryia, and damaged five buildings, or 316 apartments, nearby. Some of these buildings didn’t fully collapse, but the impact of the missiles was so strong that it shook the foundations and rendered the buildings unlivable, and unfixable.

This is far from an isolated scene. Ever since Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the country has become a battlefield, and when battles occur in urban areas, rubble ensues. In total, the war has produced about 1.4 billion tons of waste, according to Bart Gruyaert, the vice president of Neo-Eco, a French company that’s been transforming demolition rubble into new construction materials for 15 years, including in Beirut, after the 2020 port explosion that killed at least 191 people and damaged more than 6,000 buildings. According to Gruyaert, you can gauge the level of destruction each Ukrainian city has suffered based on the volume of rubble that’s been recorded there: Kharkiv tops the charts with about 50-60 million tons—“it’s a spook city,” he says—followed by Mariupol, Nikolaev, and Bahmut. In Hostomel, the damaged buildings accounted for about 50,000 tons of rubble, mostly concrete. But now, the company is reusing about 93% of it to construct six new buildings, with 450 new apartments, about 100 yards away from where the old ones stood. [Photos: Neo-Eco] Typically, Neo-Eco processes the demolition waste and then bows out when the new material is ready for use, but in this case, the team partnered with two firms—the French architecture studio Blau and local developer Nhood—to shepherd the project right up to the finishing line. “The local authorities warned us if we didn’t do it, nobody would take our waste material because everybody would be scared to touch it,” says Gruyaert, who is Belgian but has a particularly strong connection to Ukraine because his wife is from there.

In some ways, there are reasons to be scared. Not because using rubble as a construction material is inherently unsafe, but because the process remains foreign and involves expertise in material science as well as a deep understanding of local construction. Gruyaert says that not all buildings in Ukraine are suitable for reuse. His team analyzed 50 destroyed buildings across Ukraine, and in a particularly ironic turn of events, he says the low-cost, concrete-paneled, Soviet-era buildings that were built between the ’30s and ’60s are more reliable precisely because they were built using simple materials with no chemicals or pollutants. After the Soviet Union dissolved, he says, entrepreneurs hungry for a bite of the free market took advantage of a lack of government control on the quality of materials to build cheaper buildings with insulation that turned out to be toxic. As a result, the team decided they wouldn’t work on buildings that were constructed after 1991. There’s also the Chernobyl problem. Hostomel is only 65 miles or so from one of the worst nuclear disaster sites in history. The buildings in question were built several decades before the nuclear explosion in 1986, but whether the brick and concrete walls had absorbed any radiation was unclear until Gruyaert’s team analyzed enough samples to rule out the risk.

Barring toxicity, which makes any material completely unusable, Gruyaert says there’s “hardly a case” where the team can’t find a suitable use for concrete rubble. The biggest priority is to repurpose rubble into structural concrete. If that’s not possible, because the concrete is actually gypsum, for example, the new material could be used in new roads. “You go from high-end to low-end,” he says. When the rubble is deemed safe, the team starts testing various recipes. These vary from one location to another because the cement is different, and so is the water. (In Hostomel, the water is particularly polluted so the team had to purify it.) Then once they land on a recipe (including granulated rubble, cement, sand, and water), they test for strength and durability and check it after 24 hours, then again after a month and a half and again, a month and a half after that. There are good reasons why Neo-Eco is putting so much effort in this process. The first and most important reason is environmental. “If they don’t reuse [the rubble], they will dump it in fields,” says Gruyaert. This is problematic in and of itself but even more so considering some of that rubble may contain pollutants that will seep into the soil and the water. Gruyaert has also found that recycled materials are about seven euros cheaper per ton compared to virgin materials. Additionally, this process is faster than sourcing and trucking new materials from quarries, particularly in Ukraine, which has to navigate this logistical nightmare during a war. Lastly, creating building material from rubble also creates local jobs.