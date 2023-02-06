Oops, I Venmoed the wrong person. What should apps do about accidental payments?

It’s never been easier to send someone money thanks to the proliferation of payment apps such as Zelle, Cash App, or Venmo. And as of November 2022, more than a quarter of people worldwide utilize mobile payments and apps to some degree. But payment apps aren’t without their potential pitfalls, and sometimes a simple mistake, like sending money to the wrong person, can be costly.

That’s a key takeaway from a recent analysis from Consumer Reports, which evaluates some of the risks consumers face when using four specific payment apps: Apple Cash, Cash App, Venmo, and Zelle. One interesting finding in the analysis is the fact that “authorized transactions” still pose a risk to users in that people can and do send money to the wrong person. This can happen by incorrectly entering a recipient’s phone number or name, and CR’s report cites a March 2022 survey (also conducted by Consumer Reports), which found that 6% of users have made those types of errors.

The problem for users is that there isn’t typically an easy way to get their money back if you do send it to the wrong person. Often, the only recourse is to try and ask the recipient for the money back, and hope that they give it. This is because these types of mistakes are classified as “authorized” transactions, as opposed to “unauthorized” transactions, which generally include certain types of fraud.

“There’s no ability to pull back a payment as you might do with a bank transfer or a credit card transaction,” says Delicia Hand, director of financial fairness advocacy at Consumer Reports. “It has to do with the nature of the relationships between payment apps and banks—payment apps largely facilitate payments,” Hand says. “They don’t tend to be the holder of accounts,” she adds, so “the responsibility lies with banks” to be able to get money back that was sent to the wrong recipient.