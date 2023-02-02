Fast company logo
During an earnings call, Google management had a lot to say about its plans to release new AI products and features.

Alphabet reports disappointing Q4 results, announces new focus on AI

BY Mark Sullivan

Amid a sagging digital ads market and a new threat to its search business from generative AI, Google parent Alphabet reported a drop in earnings from the prior year quarter. 

Alphabet’s net income dropped 34% to $13.6 billion, and fell short of the analysts’ expectations of $15.3 billion.

The company reported sales of $76 billion in Q4 2022, down 1% from the year earlier quarter.

The company’s overall ad business fell from $61.2 billion in the last quarter 2021 to $59 billion in Q4 2022.

Alphabet’s YouTube ad business brought in $7.9 billion in the fourth quarter, down from the $8.6 billion it reported in Q4 2021. Analysts had expected $8.2 billion.

Google’s growing cloud business, which has been making strides toward profitability, saw its losses narrow to $830 million from the $1.7 billion it lost in the same quarter last year.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai attributed the disappointing ad sales results to “pullbacks in digital ad spend and in the impact of foreign exchange rates.”

