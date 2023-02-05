Western U.S. wildfires have destroyed 246% more homes and buildings this decade. These fire scientists explain why

BY The Conversation, and Natasha Stavros, Jennifer Balch, Maxwell Cook,, and Philip Higuera,4 minute read

It can be tempting to think that the recent wildfire disasters in communities across the West were unlucky, one-off events, but evidence is accumulating that points to a trend.

In a new study, we found a 246% increase in the number of homes and structures destroyed by wildfires in the contiguous Western U.S. between the past two decades, 1999-2009 and 2010-2020. This trend is strongly influenced by major fires in 2017, 2018, and 2020, including destructive fires in Paradise and Santa Rosa, California, and in Colorado, Oregon, and Washington State. In fact, in nearly every Western state, more homes and buildings were destroyed by wildfire over the past decade than the decade before, revealing increasing vulnerability to wildfire disasters. What explains the increasing home and structure loss?

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Nearly every Western state lost more structures for every square mile burned, with the exception of New Mexico and Arizona. [Image: adapted from Higuera, et al./PNAS Nexus 2023/CC BY] Humans increasingly cause destructive wildfires Given the damage from the wildfires you hear about on the news, you may be surprised to learn that 88% of wildfires in the West over the past two decades destroyed zero structures. This is, in part, because the majority of area burned (65%) is still due to lightning-ignited wildfires, often in remote areas. But among wildfires that do burn homes or other structures, humans play a disproportionate role—76% over the past two decades were started by unplanned human-related ignitions, including backyard burning, downed power lines, and campfires. The area burned from human-related ignitions rose 51% between 1999 and 2009 and 2010 and 2020.

As a result, of all the wildfires that destroy structures in the West, human-caused events typically destroy over 10 times more structures for every square mile burned compared to lighting-caused events. [Image: adapted from Higuera, et al./PNAS Nexus 2023/CC BY] The December 2021 Marshall Fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes and buildings in the suburbs near Boulder, Colorado, fit this pattern to a T. Powerful winds sent the fire racing through neighborhoods and vegetation that was unusually dry for late December. As human-caused climate change leaves vegetation more flammable later into each year, the consequences of accidental ignitions are magnified.

advertisement

Putting out all fires isn’t the answer This might make it easy to think that if we just put out all fires, we would be safer. Yet a focus on stopping wildfires at all costs is, in part, what got the West into its current predicament. Fire risks just accumulate for the future. The amount of flammable vegetation has increased in many regions because of an absence of burning due to emphasizing fire suppression, preventing Indigenous fire stewardship, and a fear of fire in any context, well exemplified by Smokey Bear. Putting out every fire quickly removes the positive, beneficial effects of fires in Western ecosystems, including clearing away hazardous fuels so future fires burn less intensely. How to reduce risk of destructive wildfires The good news is that people have the ability to affect change, now. Preventing wildfire disasters necessarily means minimizing unplanned human-related ignitions. And it requires more than Smokey Bear’s message that “only you can prevent forest fires.” Infrastructure, like downed power lines, has caused some of the deadliest wildfires in recent years.

Reducing wildfire risks across communities, states, and regions requires transformative changes beyond individual actions. We need innovative approaches and perspectives for how we build, provide power, and manage lands, as well as mechanisms that ensure changes work across socioeconomic levels. [Image: adapted from Higuera, et al./PNAS Nexus 2023/CC BY] Actions to reduce risk will vary, since how people live and how wildfires burn vary widely across the West. States with large tracts of land with little development, like Idaho and Nevada, can accommodate widespread burning, largely from lighting ignition, with little structure loss.