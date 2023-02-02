Twitter’s decision to remove free API access could scare off developers for good

Starting next week, Twitter will begin charging for access to the Twitter API—its latest money-making gambit under the leadership of owner Elon Musk. The announcement came late Wednesday night via @TwitterDev, the official Twitter Developer account, which posted a short thread explaining the move.

Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead 🧵 — Developers (@XDevelopers) February 2, 2023

“Over the years, hundreds of millions of people have sent over a trillion Tweets,” it tweeted. The cost of this operation has apparently grown to a point in Twitter’s eyes where, beginning February 9, all access to the API will be meted out through a “paid basic tier.”

Twitter said very little else other than a somewhat cryptic follow-up: “We’ll be back with more details on what you can expect next week.”

Pricing for the new entry-level tier wasn’t disclosed, though Twitter does already offer various upgraded packages. The prices for those aren’t publicized either, but users’ screenshots show it ranges between $149 and $2,499 per month, depending on the amount of access required.