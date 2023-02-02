Twitter’s decision to remove free API access could scare off developers for good

Starting next week, Twitter will begin charging for access to the Twitter API—its latest money-making gambit under the leadership of owner Elon Musk. The announcement came late Wednesday night via @TwitterDev, the official Twitter Developer account, which posted a short thread explaining the move.
“Over the years, hundreds of millions of people have sent over a trillion Tweets,” it tweeted. The cost of this operation has apparently grown to a point in Twitter’s eyes where, beginning February 9, all access to the API will be meted out through a “paid basic tier.”
Twitter said very little else other than a somewhat cryptic follow-up: “We’ll be back with more details on what you can expect next week.”
Pricing for the new entry-level tier wasn’t disclosed, though Twitter does already offer various upgraded packages. The prices for those aren’t publicized either, but users’ screenshots show it ranges between $149 and $2,499 per month, depending on the amount of access required.
Twitter’s API—short for “application programming interface”—gives third-party developers the tools they need to connect products, from bots and plugins to full-on separate apps, to the Twitter platform. Traditionally, companies have opened their platforms’ APIs to third parties, on the idea that software built around their platform would make their platform more influential and valuable.
Facing a mountain of debt and uncertain future revenue prospects, Twitter has now gambled that charging third parties—including smaller content creators who may not have much budget, if any—will increase revenue.
But plenty of its active API users see it differently. This move, they argue, could effectively wipe the site clean of many of the free, useful tools built using that very API, everything from goofy bots, to games, academic research projects, auto-posters and auto-blockers, and more.