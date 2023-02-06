Even in these times, smart startups can get funded. Here’s how

There was a moment last spring when startup founders across the globe experienced a sudden collective whiplash. It was the Great Venture Capital Reset of 2022, when fundraising activity screeched to a halt after running fast and hot for the longest bull market in VC history. Untold numbers of in-progress funding rounds sputtered in the process, and every startup that had planned to raise in the second half of 2022 found a very different market waiting for them.

Just about every VC in my network reports a slowdown in the months since. As Masha Bucher, founder and general partner at Day One Ventures, puts it: “Priced rounds are so rare now that they sometimes get oversubscribed.” With two full quarters worth of data, we can now put numbers to the anecdotes. Peter Walker, head of insights at Carta, reports only 714 combined seed and Series A rounds in the fourth quarter of 2022—the first quarter in which Carta tracked fewer than 1,000 rounds since 2020.

Data from last quarter also confirms that rounds are taking much longer to come together. “The average time between a seed round and a Series A stood on average at 621 as recently as Q1 2021,” says Walker. “In Q4 of 2022 it was 798 days. That’s the highest we’ve tracked in more than five years.” Valuation caps were also lower: Median seed round pre-money valuation dropped to $14M in Q4 compared to $15M in Q1 2022, and median Series A was $39M in Q4 versus $50M in Q1. In other words, rounds are happening, but they are low and slow.

The slowdown is definitely not driven by founders. A recent report published by DocSend suggests that founders are sending out 30% more pitch decks since the start of 2022. Unfortunately, VCs are engaging with them 23% less often. This is likely because investors are spending more time and dollars supporting existing portfolios rather than adding new companies to the roster.