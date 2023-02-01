Netflix’s creepy new anti-password-sharing features know when you’re not home

Netflix has started opening the curtain on how it plans to enforce its ban on password sharing . And it’s using methods that might make privacy advocates and frequent travelers uncomfortable.

The streaming service, which used to actively encourage people to share their passwords, now estimates that over 100 million users are essentially watching for free, which is starting to make an impact on revenue. And by the end of March, it says, the free ride will be over.

“Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business,” the company wrote in a recent letter to shareholders. “While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly. So we’ve worked hard to build additional new features that improve the Netflix experience, including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account.”

On Wednesday, the Netflix Help Center in Peru began revealing how the company planned to monitor account sharing. (Netflix is testing the new policy in the country and will roll it out to other markets in the coming weeks). And one big tool will be location tracking.