Derek Jeter’s sports trading cards venture brings digital innovation to a favorite national pastime

“When I first started collecting cards, it was strictly to get the gum inside,” Derek Jeter tells Fast Company.

Over the years, the MLB hall-of-famer has had more than enough to chew on—evolving from novice collector to appearing on countless cards himself during his 20-year career as a Yankee shortstop. “It’s surreal. Growing up, you always dream about having your own card one day,” he says. “When you actually see it, it’s hard to believe. Then you’re nitpicking on how you look, what you’re doing on the card, and what you would change.” (From Left) Warren Laufer, Brian Lee, and Derek Jeter [Photo: Shareif Ziyadat] With Jeter’s latest venture, Arena Club, the baseball icon sets out to dive into the $13-billion-dollar sports trading card industry at a moment when this analog pastime is in flux.

“As with any market, the trajectory can’t only go up and the market will see some corrections, which this market is currently experiencing in some sectors,” says Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions. “Some aspects of the market are seeing much sharper corrections than others, and some portions of the market are still seeing significant gains. For example, the modern card market is much more speculative and investment minded, and some of the key modern cards have seen auction results down as much as 70 percent from the record highs. However, key vintage cards are supported by longtime collectors and have only seen declines in the 10 percent range from the peaks, if at all. “With that said, the market remains incredibly vibrant and resilient, and Heritage set many auction records for sports cards in our January catalog auction that closed last week,” Ivy says. “We have also seen rare memorabilia continue to show strong world record results as many collectors feel that the price gap had become too wide between sports cards and the memorabilia in the market.” The industry was one of the first to embrace NFTs, which drove dramatic growth—at least, for a short while.

