Spotify stock price soars as paid subscriptions rise and podcasts drive higher revenue

Spotify has announced its Q4 2022 earnings, and it’s a bit of a mixed bag, with increased subscribers but widening losses. However, as of the time of this writing, Spotify’s stock (ticker: SPOT) is up over 9% on the results in early trading. That positive jump is helped by two metrics: Spotify’s number of monthly active users and its number of paid subscribers.

These are the main highlights of Spotify’s Q4 2022:

Monthly Active Users (MAU) grew 20% year-over-year to 489 million at the quarter’s end.

(MAU) grew 20% year-over-year to 489 million at the quarter’s end. Premium Subscribers totaled 205 million, up 14% year-over-year.

totaled 205 million, up 14% year-over-year. Ad-supported revenue was up 14% YOY to €449 million (about $486 million).

was up 14% YOY to €449 million (about $486 million). Total revenue was €3.1 billion (about $3.35 billion), up 18% year-over-year.

Spotify said its ad-supported revenue growth was driven by podcasting, which grew in the mid-30% range year-over-year. As for its Monthly Active Users, the company said India and Indonesia outperformed in the growth department, led by marketing campaigns in the regions. The company also said it had “strong growth amongst Gen Z listeners” without citing any specific metrics. However, the quarter was weighed down by a Q4 loss of €270 million (about $292 million).

Spotified offered guidance for the current Q1 2023 period, in which is says it expects Total MAU’s to hit 500 million in the quarter. It expects paid premium subscribers to increase by 2 million to 207 million total. Total revenue is expected to be €3.1 billion (about $3.3 billion).