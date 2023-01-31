How (and why) a billion-dollar startup plans to bring back the dodo

The last living dodo bird was seen on the island of Mauritius in 1662; soon it was extinct, largely the victim of the invasive species humans brought to the island. But the dodo may one day see a second life: Using its genome and that of its closest living relative, the genomics company Colossal Biosciences plans to harness gene editing tools to bring the bird back from the dead.

“The Dodo is a prime example of a species that became extinct because we—people—made it impossible for them to survive in their native habitat,” says Beth Shapiro, a paleogeneticist and scientific adviser to Colossal, which is building technology to “de-extinct” animals. The goal, it says, is to combat biodiversity loss and restore ecosystems and climates that have degraded without them. The two-year-old, Dallas-based startup has already announced plans to resurrect the wooly mammoth, which could help keep arctic shrubs and trees under control and fertilize grasses with their manure, along with a resuscitated Tasmanian tiger, which helped keep ecosystems in Australia in balance until the early 20th century. [Image: courtesy of Colossal] The dodo effort, led by a newly assembled Avian Genomics Group, will be aided by a new $150M Series B financing round. After the hard process of genetic engineering and assisted reproductive technologies, the aim is to work with the government of Mauritius on rewilding the bird in its former habitat. Colossal CEO Ben Lamm estimated the first dodo would be born before the mammoth calves, which it aims to birth in 2028 using an artificial womb. “Given the significantly shorter timeline of gestation of 30 days versus the 22 months in elephants, I think it is highly likely we see a dodo before we see the mammoth,” he says.

The moonshot technology has attracted some $225 million from investors, many of whom come far from the world of biology: Paris Hilton, Chris Hemsworth, Tony Robbins, the Winkelvoss twins, video game developer Richard Garriott, and Thomas Tull, the founder of Legendary Pictures and the U.S. Innovative Technology Fund, have all invested. So, too, has In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm. For those investors, at least for now, what’s most exciting about de-extinction is the hard path it takes to get there, and the benefits that may accrue along the way. Even without resurrecting extinct species, Colossal’s innovations in synthetic biology could be used to conserve existing wildlife. Animal populations have plunged by an average of 69% in the past half-century—including a decline of some three billion birds—a decline exacerbated by and that exacerbates climatic changes. “If there are coral populations that are better able to survive in warm and more acidic water than others, and we can understand what those genetic underpinnings are, we can use these technologies to move those DNA sequences from the resistant coral populations to others, creating populations that are able to survive and thrive, even in this rapidly changing climate,” Shapiro says. The company is also working on synthesizing the elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, which infects and kills many young Asian elephants. Genetic technology “operates at a pace that allows these species to keep up, that gives them a chance to survive.”

