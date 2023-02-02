Even if you don’t know his name, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Peter Quinn’s art. He’s the VFX guy behind those videos where people—often top-shelf celebs—tend to get flicked up into trees or left dangling 50 feet in the air, or suddenly get cloned into a small army or vacuumed up by a passing UFO.

Quinn, a 43-old Irishman who decamped for Los Angeles in 2017, honed his unique production style during the pandemic, and in 2021 his videos began to get noticed and shared, including by some known-name creators (Worldstar, for one) on Instagram and TikTok. Soon the entertainment industry came calling: first Snoop Dogg, then Will Smith, then Michael Bublé. Doors opened, and then more doors. Just last month, Quinn shot a few music videos with Weezer, and made some short video clips with The Late Late Show host James Corden. A video he shot of tennis star Serena Williams is expected to debut on her Instagram account next week.

Over several Zooms, Fast Company spoke with Quinn about his shooting style, working with celebrities, and video AI. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Fast Company: How did you get into VFX, and how did your style develop?