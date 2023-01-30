Report: China’s Baidu is preparing a ChatGPT chatbot rival

Two months after OpenAI’s ChatGPT set the internet ablaze, China’s search engine behemoth, Baidu, is aiming to launch its own artificial intelligence chatbot—which could kick off a new technology arms race between the powerhouse countries.

As Bloomberg reported late Sunday, Baidu is working on a ChatGPT-style application native to Baidu’s Google-esque search engine. It will roll out in March, a source familiar with the matter told the publication. With the new tool, Baidu users will be served conversational replies to queries, which can offer specific answers to specific questions, much like ChatGPT does.

Baidu representatives did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

According to Bloomberg’s source, the system will be built with China’s “ERNIE” natural language processor—an acronym for Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration. For years, Baidu has trained Ernie to rival Google’s Bert, a so-called transformer algorithm whose capabilities have been kept hidden from the public, deep within private development laboratories. That’s in contrast to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which was made available to anybody on the internet in November.