Vrbo is trying to stop parties ahead of time by rolling out its anti-party tech nationally

Expedia Group’s vacation rental company Vrbo is rolling out its anti-party technology across the U.S. following a yearlong pilot that it says prevented hundreds of unauthorized event bookings.

The software generates what Vrbo calls a “risk score” for each booking request, based on factors such as the number of guests booking the property, how far in advance the reservation is requested, and the length of the stay. If the tech flags a booking as high risk, Vrbo will email the listing’s host to relay the concern and the host can cancel the booking. At the same time, guests will receive an alert reminding them about Vrbo’s policies against disruptive gatherings. (The company doesn’t block or cancel bookings automatically, which is a turn from how competitor Airbnb has been operating its own anti-party technology that bars high-risk guests from specific listings.)

“We believe empowering our hosts with timely information helps them make the best decisions for their properties,” a Vrbo spokesperson tells Fast Company.

Because of home-sharing platforms’ contactless nature, it can be difficult for hosts to monitor bookings or know whether unverified guests are coming onto the property.