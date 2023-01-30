How to make the most of Pinpoint, part of Google’s tool kit for journalists

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Google’s Pinpoint is a free digital hub for storing and analyzing giant collections of documents, emails, audio files, handwritten notes, and more. It’s part of the Journalist Studio, Google’s free tool kit for research, data analysis, and data visualization. Many of the tools are useful regardless of what field you’re in. Read on for how to make the most of Pinpoint and an overview of other free services in the tool kit.

Here’s what Pinpoint can do

You can store up to 200,000 documents in each collection, and request more space if you need it.

But it’s not Pinpoint’s storage that’s most valuable. The platform helps you spot subtle data patterns or anomalies. In exploring a giant collection of FBI documents on Martin Luther King Jr., for instance, Pinpoint helped me pick out specific references to Gandhi.