ChatGPT, an AI-powered “large language” model, is poised to change the way high school English teachers do their jobs. With the ability to understand and respond to natural language, ChatGPT is a valuable tool for educators looking to provide personalized instruction and feedback to their students.
Okay, you’ve probably figured out by now that ChatGPT wrote that self-congratulatory opening. But it raises a question: If AI can produce a journalistic lede on command, what mischief could it unleash in high school English?
Actually, the chatbot, unveiled last month by the San Francisco-based R&D company Open AI, is not intended to make high school English teachers obsolete. Instead, it is designed to assist teachers in their work and help them provide better instruction and support to their students.
Okay, ChatGPT wrote most of that too. But you see the problem here, right?
English teachers, whose job is to get young students to read and think deeply and write clearly, are coming up against a formidable, free-to-use foe that can do it all: With just a short prompt, it writes essays, poems, business letters, song lyrics, short stories, legal documents, computer code, and even outlines and analyses of other writings.
One user asked it to write a letter to her son explaining that “Santa isn’t real and we make up stories out of love.” In five trim paragraphs, it broke the bad news from Santa himself and told the boy, “I want you to know that the love and care that your parents have for you is real. They have created special memories and traditions for you out of love and a desire to make your childhood special.”
One TikToker noted recently that users can upload a podcast, lecture, or YouTube video transcript and ask ChatGPT to take complete notes.