Here’s what Frank Lloyd Wright’s unbuilt designs would look like today

Frank Lloyd Wright needs no introduction. With over 530 built works, mostly in the U.S., he is one of the most prolific architects of the 20th century. But for every building he completed, there’s a building that never saw the light of day. More specifically, more than 660 of his projects are still sitting flat on a piece of paper, unlikely to ever take shape in the physical world.
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.