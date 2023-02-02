5 things you can do when someone talks over you

Whether you’re speaking in a meeting at work or having a conversation with a friend, having someone talk over you is frustrating and sometimes it can feel just plain rude. It can happen to some people more than others, says Beth Haiken, executive vice president of the tech PR firm Method Communications.

“This is a particular problem for anyone perceived to not rank or not ‘belong’ at the table,” she says. “My own experience is being female.” Jill Bausch, leadership coach and author of Why Brave Women Win: Creating Your Path to Confidence and Power in the Workplace, says the problem happens more often to women than men. “It’s something about our society and our upbringing,” she says. “Different societies bring women up to not be as assertive as they might be for fear that they’ll be called aggressive or—the word I can’t stand—feisty. A man can do the same thing and be called assertive and strong. Women perhaps are a little bit less reluctant to stand up for themselves and therefore [get] talked over.”

If you want the behavior to stop, you’ll need to address it. When you tolerate interruptions, you teach others how you’re willing to be treated. If someone talks over you, here are some things you can do. 1. Prepare a Specific Phrase Having a prepared response when you’re interrupted can make it easier to acknowledge that it’s happening and get the other person to confirm that it’s now your turn to speak. Bausch recommends finding a phrase that works for you. For example, you could say, “Would you mind if I finish?” “Then be quiet,” she says. “That’ll often stop someone talking over you.”

