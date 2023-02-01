7 AI blunders that show the revolution isn’t here quite yet

These days, it feels like the rise of artificial intelligence is all we talk about: determining whose job could fall victim to automation , for example, or game-planning on how to ensure the nascent tech doesn’t overthrow society . The advances being made in AI are so astounding that it’s easy to forget the times it’s caught acting like a spy movie villain, stealing art and crashing cars.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven of these AI blunders from the past few months to show that the tech still has quite a few kinks to iron out.

CNET’s AI journalist is apparently an error-prone thief

CNET has been facing criticism since news came out that the tech outlet was publishing AI-generated articles under the byline “CNET Money Staff.” To make matters worse, Futurism found that not only did many of the articles contain errors, they sometimes plagiarized the work of human writers. Forget the three laws of robotics, someone needs to remind Money Staff that Thou shalt not steal.

A self-driving Tesla caused an eight-car crash on the SF Bay Bridge

On Thanksgiving, a Tesla merged into the fast lane only to suddenly brake, causing an eight-car pileup on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. Nine people were injured, including a child, though none seriously. A federal investigation confirmed that the vehicle was using the new Full Self-Driving Beta system at the time of the crash. This, despite Elon Musk’s Twitter claim that no accidents or injuries have been reported in cars using the software. Since December, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has investigated at least 41 crashes in which Tesla’s self-driving features may have been involved, and is in the middle of an extensive probe of the feature’s safety.