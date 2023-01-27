Aerospace and defense contractors felt the supply chain squeeze in Q4

The aerospace & defense (A&D) primes started reporting fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, with Raytheon ($RTX) teeing off first, followed by Lockheed Martin ($LMT), Boeing ($BA), General Dynamics ($GD), and Northrop Grumman ($NOC) this morning.
Across the board, companies’ results and forward-looking projections were, on the one hand, buoyed by sky-high American and allied defense budgets. But in many cases, labor and supply chain challenges continue to eat away at the contractors’ margins.
In any event, we digress. We’re here to unpack the aerospace side of the equation. So first, let’s establish some baselines. All numbers that follow are as of press time:
- Raytheon has a $147 billion market cap and is -0.8% year to date (YTD). Raytheon’s Intelligence & Space (RIS) division made $14.3 billion in 2022.
- Lockheed Martin has a $119 billion market cap and is off 4.9% YTD. LM Space made $11.5 billion in 2022. (For more on this business, check our recent Pathfinder episode with LM Space chief Robert Lightfoot.)
- Boeing has a $126.8 billion market cap and is up 8.8% YTD. The company’s Defense, Space, & Security (DSS) division made $23.1 billion in 2022.
- General Dynamics has a $62.3 billion market cap and is off 8.7% YTD. GD’s Aerospace division made ~$8.6 billion in 2022.
Raytheon results
Raytheon posted Q4 sales of $18.1 billion (versus estimated $18.2 billion), full-year revenue of $67.1 billion, and Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.27 (versus estimated $1.24). RTX management guided to $72-$73 billion in 2023 sales. RIS and Collins Aerospace are two of the company’s four reportable segments.
- RIS reported Q4 sales of $3.5 billion (-8% YoY), and an operating profit of $278 million (-56% YoY).
- Collins posted Q4 sales of $5.6 billion, up 15% YoY, and an operating profit of $741 million (+61% YoY).
Lockheed Martin results
Lockheed Martin posted Q4 sales of $19 billion (versus estimated $18.3 billion), full-year revenue of $66 billion, and Q4 adjusted EPS of $7.79 (versus estimated $7.41). LM Space recorded ~$3.3 billion and $11.5 billion in Q4 and full-year revenues, respectively. Q4 revenues increased 12% annually, due to a $210 million sales boost for classified programs, $110 million for the Next Generation Interceptor; and $40 million for commercial space programs (i.e., Orion). The unit’s operating profit in the fourth quarter was $77 million, a 25% YoY drop.
Lockheed owns a 50% equity stake in United Launch Alliance (ULA), with Boeing owning the other half. LM’s equity stake in ULA was primarily responsible for $15 million (or 6%) of Q4 profits, and $100 million (10%) of the 2022 haul.
Boeing results
Boeing posted Q4 sales of $20 billion (vs. estimated $20.3 billion), full-year revenue of $66.6 billion, and a Q4 adjusted EPS of -$1.75 (vs. estimated $0.20), with rebounding aircraft sales undercut by workforce and supply chain issues. On the space side, DSS fourth-quarter revenue was $6.2 billion—earnings were $112 million for the same period. The unit delivered three satellites to customers in Q4, but the big highlight was the Boeing-built SLS lifting off and powering the Artemis 1 mission.