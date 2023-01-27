Aerospace and defense contractors felt the supply chain squeeze in Q4

The aerospace & defense (A&D) primes started reporting fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, with Raytheon ($RTX) teeing off first, followed by Lockheed Martin ($LMT), Boeing ($BA), General Dynamics ($GD), and Northrop Grumman ($NOC) this morning.

Across the board, companies’ results and forward-looking projections were, on the one hand, buoyed by sky-high American and allied defense budgets. But in many cases, labor and supply chain challenges continue to eat away at the contractors’ margins.

In any event, we digress. We’re here to unpack the aerospace side of the equation. So first, let’s establish some baselines. All numbers that follow are as of press time:

Raytheon has a $147 billion market cap and is -0.8% year to date (YTD). Raytheon’s Intelligence & Space (RIS) division made $14.3 billion in 2022.

Lockheed Martin has a $119 billion market cap and is off 4.9% YTD. LM Space made $11.5 billion in 2022. (For more on this business, check our recent Pathfinder episode with LM Space chief Robert Lightfoot.)

Boeing has a $126.8 billion market cap and is up 8.8% YTD. The company’s Defense, Space, & Security (DSS) division made $23.1 billion in 2022.

General Dynamics has a $62.3 billion market cap and is off 8.7% YTD. GD’s Aerospace division made ~$8.6 billion in 2022.

Raytheon results

Raytheon posted Q4 sales of $18.1 billion (versus estimated $18.2 billion), full-year revenue of $67.1 billion, and Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.27 (versus estimated $1.24). RTX management guided to $72-$73 billion in 2023 sales. RIS and Collins Aerospace are two of the company’s four reportable segments.