Earlier this week, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was hanging out at an outdoor basketball court in East Oakland, patiently waiting for anyone to challenge him to a pickup game.

A virtual pickup game, that is. Murray is one of nearly 80 professional basketball players who are part of NBA All-World, a new mobile game from Niantic, the makers of Pokémon Go. Fans of that game have been scouring the world for close to seven years to collect digital Pokémon in the wild. Now, Niantic hopes that NBA stars like Murray, Steph Curry, and LeBron James can get basketball fans to get off the couch as well—and once and for all prove that Pokémon Go was not a one-hit wonder.

NBA All-World takes some elements of traditional sports games and combines them with the real-world exploration of Pokémon Go: People can recruit individual NBA players for their personal team, deck them out in gear from such brands as Adidas and Puma, and hone their skills with pickup games against other players.

Andrew Macintosh [Photo: courtesy of Niantic]

However, much of this requires players to leave the comfort of their own home and venture to basketball courts, corner stores, and other landmarks in their neighborhood and beyond. “No other basketball game forces you to get outside, get off your butt,” says Andrew Macintosh, who leads product marketing for the game at Niantic.