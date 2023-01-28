Earlier this week, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was hanging out at an outdoor basketball court in East Oakland, patiently waiting for anyone to challenge him to a pickup game.
A virtual pickup game, that is. Murray is one of nearly 80 professional basketball players who are part of NBA All-World, a new mobile game from Niantic, the makers of Pokémon Go. Fans of that game have been scouring the world for close to seven years to collect digital Pokémon in the wild. Now, Niantic hopes that NBA stars like Murray, Steph Curry, and LeBron James can get basketball fans to get off the couch as well—and once and for all prove that Pokémon Go was not a one-hit wonder.
NBA All-World takes some elements of traditional sports games and combines them with the real-world exploration of Pokémon Go: People can recruit individual NBA players for their personal team, deck them out in gear from such brands as Adidas and Puma, and hone their skills with pickup games against other players.
However, much of this requires players to leave the comfort of their own home and venture to basketball courts, corner stores, and other landmarks in their neighborhood and beyond. “No other basketball game forces you to get outside, get off your butt,” says Andrew Macintosh, who leads product marketing for the game at Niantic.
“This is totally different,” agrees Matt Holt, who heads the NBA’s merchandising partnerships. And if it works, he suggests, NBA All-World could mark the beginning of a whole new genre of sports games.
NBA All-World makes use of the same mapping technology that also powers Pokémon Go and other Niantic titles. The company added more than 100,000 basketball courts worldwide to the map, and also indexed many more retail locations, where players can collect digital energy drinks and other items to power up and deck out their teams. “If you go to the mall, you can get some really cool clothes [for your players] while you’re there,” says Macintosh. “We’re trying to tie the digital world to the physical more than ever.”
Combining mobile game play with real-world exploration is a recipe that hasn’t always worked. Niantic had some early success with the location-based sci-fi game called Ingress, which still has a dedicated following close to a decade after its launch, and then struck global, viral pop-culture gold with 2016’s Pokémon Go. That game was downloaded more than 630 million times and generated $5 billion in revenue during its first five years, according to app analytics company Sensor Tower.