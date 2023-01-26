Experts: Donald Trump’s return to Facebook could bring more hate to the platform

“We know that any decision we make on this issue will be fiercely criticized,” wrote Meta’s president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, in his blog post justifying the decision. “Reasonable people will disagree over whether it is the right decision. But a decision had to be made.” Notably, the company’s Oversight Board, an independent body designed to keep Meta’s content moderation decisions honest, neither welcomed nor disapproved of the decision in its own response to the ban lifting .

The move follows Twitter’s similar decision to rescind a ban enacted in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection, but this one carries far more potency—not least because Meta’s apps and platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, have nearly 10 times as many users as Twitter.

Trump had been banned for two years in what Clegg calls “an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances.” The Meta executive says his company has put in place guidelines that will keep the former president on a tighter leash: It will be closely monitoring what he posts, reserves the rights to limit the reach of his organic posts, and could bar him from using the company’s advertising tools. Such measures might well be needed. In the last week alone, Trump has taken to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to call for the imprisonment of reporters and again falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Little surprise, then, that some analysts are less than enthused about the news. “Meta had no good reason to degrade its service by pandering to the desires of a politician who incited violence with his posts and statements,” says Siva Vaidhyanathan, Robertson professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia. “Once again we see that Mark Zuckerberg has learned nothing from the global assaults on democracy and human rights worldwide—many of which have been amplified by his platforms.”

The decision is all the more baffling for Vaidhyanathan because it comes just weeks after Brazil experienced its own January 6 moment, where supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro tried to reinstate the ex-leader through a violent coup organized on social media, including Facebook. As Brazil’s coup was underway, Meta officially declared the incident “a violating event” as per its terms of service and said it would remove “content that supports or praises these actions.”