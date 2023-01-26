Why legal services chatbot DoNotPay is abandoning its idea of putting a robot in court

When British-American entrepreneur Joshua Browder first launched his legal services chatbot DoNotPay in 2015, it was focused on a simple goal: Getting folks out of parking tickets. In the years since, Browder grew the business to a valuation of $210 million in July 2021 , and expanded the small startup, which uses machine learning and automation to allow users to skip time-consuming but simple processes like canceling subscriptions, to automatically draft everything from divorce agreements to defamation letters. DoNotPay made waves earlier this month when it announced plans to bring its AI , fed through a pair of Apple Airpods, into live courtrooms. The case DoNotPay intended to fight on behalf of a client is due in court in February.

But on Wednesday, he announced the company was pivoting away from the complicated legal process and moving instead back to its core principles—namely, simple consumer support. Here, in a transcript lightly edited for clarity, Browder explains the situation.

Fast Company: This pivot away from convoluted legal issues must be pretty significant for DoNotPay. What’s going on?

Joshua Browder: We’ve had a lot of success with consumer rights. We got a successful refund from Comcast with these new AI products. And in December, we decided to take it farther and have a live courtroom case [using a robot lawyer]. But we got so much pushback from lawyers that we realised it was a distraction. [Ordinary Twitter users have also pointed out that the pivot is part of a typical tech u-turn.] There’s not a lawyer who will get out of bed for a $500 refund. And that’s really where we should focus; so that they don’t come after us for the other stuff, which is a distraction.