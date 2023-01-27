Gen Z says school is not equipping them with the skills they need to survive in a digital world

Gen Z is coming of age in turbulent times—from rising costs of living, to climate change, to the pandemic. They will inherit the solutions we build. Dell Technologies recently published the results of a study that surveyed over 15,000 people—aged 18-26, from 15 different countries—about their thoughts on how governments could build resilient economies, as well as the role of tech in solving global problems. And overall, Gen Z is skeptical of government and education’s efforts to build a stronger future. Here are the key findings:

They believe government can solve problems, but won’t: About 50% are willing to accept economic pain in the short-term if that means policymakers can invest in long-term solutions, and over half believe the government should make investing in healthcare a top priority. However, only a third are confident that current government investments will lead to a flourishing digital economy.

The future is hybrid: A third of respondents wanted flexible and remote work, while another third wanted in-office work.

A third of respondents wanted flexible and remote work, while another third wanted in-office work. They see an education and skills gap: Forty-four percent said that school only taught them very basic computing skills, while 37% said that school education (for children under age 16) didn’t prepare them with the technology skills they needed for their planned careers. Forty percent consider learning new digital skills essential to future career options. Aongus Hegarty, president of international markets at Dell Technologies, said in a statement: “It’s clear that Gen Z see technology as pivotal for their future prosperity. It is now up to us—leading technology providers, governments, and the public sector—to work together and set them up for success by improving the quality and access to digital learning. Forty-four percent of Gen Z feel educators and businesses should work together to bridge the digital skills gap, and with the speed at which technology continues to evolve, this will require constant collaboration.”

