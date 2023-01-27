Google, not OpenAI, has the most to gain from generative AI

After spending billions on artificial intelligence R&D and acquisitions, Google finds itself ceding the AI limelight to OpenAI, an upstart that has captured the popular imagination with the public beta of its startlingly conversant chatbot, ChatGPT. Now Google reportedly fears the ChatGPT AI could reinvent search, its cornerstone business.
But Google, which declared itself an “AI-first” company in 2017, may yet regain its place in the sun. Its AI investments, which date back to the 2000s, may pay off, and could even power the company’s next quarter century of growth (Google turns 25 this year). Here’s why.
OpenAI supercharged natural language processing (NLP) models by making them larger and feeding them massively larger amounts of training data, culled from free e-books, Wiki pages, discussion boards, and fan fiction all over the internet. But OpenAI didn’t invent the NLP model that powers ChatGPT. GPT stands for “generative pretrained transformer,” and it was Google that invented the transformer language model in 2018 with BERT (bidirectional encoder representations from transformers), which Google now uses to enhance its search and translation capabilities.
But Google didn’t stop working on NLP after BERT. In fact, Google claims that it has an NLP chatbot called LaMDA that’s more powerful than ChatGPT (one Google engineer swears the thing is “sentient”). Alphabet subsidiary DeepMind is also considering releasing an AI chatbot called Sparrow later this year, and Google’s AI image generator Imagen is said to rival OpenAI’s DALL-E 2.
So far Google has been more cautious about making these tools available to the public. That’s not entirely surprising: Google is a far larger company than OpenAI, with much more to lose from any AI missteps. Google considers generative AI to be an immature technology, its risks still not properly understood. The company reportedly fears it could face liability if one of its AI tools violates someone’s privacy, or violates a copyright, or creates some form of monopoly that might invite an antitrust lawsuit.
But Google has a lot to gain from AI, too, and has set itself up to offer new and novel AI-powered features. The company’s approach has been to use its foundational AI models to run in the background and make its apps and services work better.
Reinventing search
Search is a good example. Google has already been using BERT language models to interpret the intent behind the keywords and phrases that users type into the search bar. BERT was designed to infer meaning from text, but more advanced language models—generative models—can be used to compose search results in the way that ChatGPT generates textual answers to user questions. Instead of just returning a long list of decreasingly relevant links (accompanied by ads), Google Search might generate a narrative—supplemented with images, video, statistics, and links—that answers the searcher’s questions directly.