Google, not OpenAI, has the most to gain from generative AI

After spending billions on artificial intelligence R&D and acquisitions, Google finds itself ceding the AI limelight to OpenAI , an upstart that has captured the popular imagination with the public beta of its startlingly conversant chatbot, ChatGPT . Now Google reportedly fears the ChatGPT AI could reinvent search, its cornerstone business.

But Google, which declared itself an “AI-first” company in 2017, may yet regain its place in the sun. Its AI investments, which date back to the 2000s, may pay off, and could even power the company’s next quarter century of growth (Google turns 25 this year). Here’s why.

OpenAI supercharged natural language processing (NLP) models by making them larger and feeding them massively larger amounts of training data, culled from free e-books, Wiki pages, discussion boards, and fan fiction all over the internet. But OpenAI didn’t invent the NLP model that powers ChatGPT. GPT stands for “generative pretrained transformer,” and it was Google that invented the transformer language model in 2018 with BERT (bidirectional encoder representations from transformers), which Google now uses to enhance its search and translation capabilities.

But Google didn’t stop working on NLP after BERT. In fact, Google claims that it has an NLP chatbot called LaMDA that’s more powerful than ChatGPT (one Google engineer swears the thing is “sentient”). Alphabet subsidiary DeepMind is also considering releasing an AI chatbot called Sparrow later this year, and Google’s AI image generator Imagen is said to rival OpenAI’s DALL-E 2.