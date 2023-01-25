Exclusive: H&R Block has new AI tool to lure TurboTax customers

As tax day approaches , the war of the tax-filing services is heating up, and now AI is getting involved. H&R Block, the number two player in the DIY tax filing software market, says it will use new AI technology to lure customers away from TurboTax, the most widely used company.

Specifically, for all customers who make the switch from TurboTax, H&R Block’s AI tech will scan last year’s TurboTax return, discover any refund opportunities that were missed, then offer to help the customer file an amended 2021 return, H&R Block CEO Jeff Jones says. Customers switching from TurboTax would likely upload their 2021 TurboTax return anyway, since it’s needed to pre-populate fields in their 2022 return.

The AI review is free. It happens in the background after the filer uploads their 2021 return (which they filed using TurboTax) to the H&R Block system. If the H&R Block AI finds errors that resulting in the filer missing out on more than $250 in refund money, the filer can then decide to pay H&R Block $99 to file an ammended return.

Jones says the secret sauce of the AI model is all the tax filing experience and expertise the company was able to pour into it as training data. “The benefit of being in this business this long is we’ve got millions and millions and millions of returns that we can train the model to look for these discrepancies,” he says.