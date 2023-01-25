Fast company logo
Tired of watching the same stuff? Here’s how to clear your profile or viewing history and escape the recommendation feedback loop on top video streaming sites.

How to start fresh by resetting algorithms for YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more

[Photo:
cottonbro studio/Pexels]

BY Sean Captain

The days of aimless channel surfing or relying on word-of-mouth tips for new shows began fading away in the 2000s. With the launch of YouTube in 2005 and Netflix streaming in 2007, algorithms—not people—began directing our viewing. These recommendations can be fun.

A decade ago, when I was a rabid Doctor Who fan, YouTube led me down delightful rabbit holes of clips, previews, reviews, and interviews that could suck up an hour of my workday (apologies to my employers). But while I’ve since moved on from the show, my YouTube suggestions haven’t; to this day, I’m still served content related to the Time Lord, despite my disinterest. 

I’d like to break from other topics, too. For instance, I’m still seeing videos for electronic synthesizers, long after my 2019 article about synth pioneer Bob Moog was written. Likewise with air taxies and single-passenger personal flying machines, even though I wrote those stories four years ago. I’ve been stuck in a rut with other streaming services, too. 

Fortunately, we can break out of these algorithmic feedback loops. We simply have to turn off recommendations and/or delete our watch and search histories. You can kill your algorithms very easily with many of the most-popular streaming-video services. Others require more finagling. Here’s a quick guide to resetting recommendations on the web and your phone (typically the same for Android and iOS) for YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, and Paramount+.

How to reset recommendations on YouTube

You can turn off YouTube recommendations and also delete some or all of your history, as well as set your future viewing history to auto-delete periodically.

On the web

Go to myactivity.google.com.

On your phone

In Android or iOS, click your profile icon in the upper right of the YouTube app, then click “Your data in YouTube” and scroll to “YouTube controls.”

