Colorado is about to launch the country’s first unemployment fund for undocumented immigrants

The U.S. economy relies heavily on the labor of low-wage workers—and even more so in states like Colorado, whose mountainous grandeur has produced a thriving summer-and-winter-tourism industry. But hospitality jobs are volatile, and many were lost in unprecedented quantities at the height of the pandemic.

The consequences are even worse for undocumented immigrants, who aren’t able to receive unemployment assistance after layoffs. But Colorado is looking to change that. In June, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law that made it the first state to create an unemployment assistance fund for these workers. In an effort to reduce costs and streamline the effort, Colorado recruited AidKit to run the platform and administer the program. It hopes the model can be a template for the rest of the country to help support marginalized workers. Typically, employers pay a certain amount per employee into the Unemployment Insurance Fund, from which unemployment benefits are drawn for laid-off Coloradans. According to the Colorado Fiscal Institute, while this is paid by employers, they offset the cost by reducing wages accordingly. So for all intents and purposes, workers are helping to fund the pot. But even though this program is run by the state, it’s a federal fund, which means undocumented immigrants are ineligible for that assistance—even though they’re paying for it. [Screenshot: AidKit] The Fiscal Institute estimates that Colorado’s undocumented workers contributed $188 million in UI premiums between 2010 and 2020, and yet they aren’t permitted to access the funds. “They are a critical part of our economy, and we can legally discriminate against them,” says Mark Newhouse, cofounder of AidKit, a Denver-based software company that helps governments distribute aid through direct cash and guaranteed income programs around the country. In 2016, the approximately 140,000 undocumented workers represented 17% of the state’s agricultural workers, 13% of construction workers, and 9% of hospitality workers.

As part of the unemployment compensation bill that Polis signed, the state legislature established the Benefit Recovery Fund, a separate trove for undocumented immigrants that will function similarly to the Unemployment Insurance Fund. A portion of the premiums paid by the employers for each of these workers will be allocated to the new fund, to produce a pot of about $15 million per year, based on estimates of the amount needed to cover the undocumented workers in the state. Laid-off workers will be entitled to 55% of their average weekly wage during their period of unemployment. Like the regular fund, this will only apply to workers who have previously been employed in the state. There are some benefits for Colorado. Issuing unemployment assistance helps keep low-wage workers local and ready to rehire, which maintains a stable workforce. The downstream effects of this fund also help the state be more resilient, as unemployed workers are able to keep spending money in the local economy.

Colorado is the first in the nation to create such a fund. Last September, California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have created a similar unemployment fund for undocumented immigrants. He cited cost concerns, with the estimated $200 million it would take to set up tech platforms for the cash distribution. Like California, Colorado estimates upfront fees to be high, originally forecasting $55 million. Attempting to lower costs, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) hired AidKit, which already has a robust system. While it will need to be adapted to fit Colorado’s needs, it will be cheaper than modifying outdated state systems or building something completely new. Neither AidKit nor CDLE would share the final cost, but AidKit suggests it will cost “tens of millions of dollars less” than the original estimate. AidKit has relevant experience. A week into the pandemic, founders of the Colorado nonprofit Impact Charitable raised funds to send direct cash benefits to undocumented workers, who’d been left out of stimulus checks and unemployment assistance. They launched the Left Behind Workers Fund, which ended up sending $38 million to undocumented Coloradans from a mix of private and public funds.

Impact Charitable’s founder Ed Briscoe spun AidKit out into a separate company in 2021, after receiving requests from other municipalities to conduct cash distribution. “We learned pretty quickly we need to build a platform to help us do that,” says Newhouse, who also serves on Impact Charitable’s board. Since launching, AidKit has administered programs from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., including the country’s largest guaranteed-income pilot in Chicago, delivering cash to 3,250 residents for 24 months. It will take about six months to set up the system in Colorado, and applications will open this summer; AidKit will review them using criteria from the state, which may include having worked in Colorado for 12 months, and been paid a certain base wage. Those eligible will be compensated through direct bank transfer or a preloaded debit card. Crucially, Impact Charitable will help reach the population through its various partner organizations—important for a community that is often nervous to come forward because of their threatened status. Once they have the cash, they can spend it how they see fit.

The state and AidKit hope that it can prove successful, and that a cheaper price tag will inspire other states to copy the model—and even help change eligibility requirements for federal funding. “My personal long-term goal would be to see that legal discrimination ended, but that will be a step-by-step process,” Newhouse says. “This is an achievable step.”