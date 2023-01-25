St. Jude’s new addition is designed for the downtime between childhood cancer treatments

Paula Elsener’s family was looking for a place—any place—to take a break. They were in a hospital for her teenage son’s cancer treatment, one of three bouts he’d eventually overcome. But in the thick of it, when the family’s entire day was built around either going to or waiting for the next treatment appointment, the in-between time became a hunt for some peace and quiet. In a bustling hospital, this proved challenging. “We used to hide behind a bank of elevators,” Elsener says. “That was the quiet spot that we found.”

[Photo: courtesy St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital] The Elsener family’s experience is one familiar to many who’ve faced the wrenching realities of childhood cancer, and one that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital wants to eliminate. The nonprofit childhood cancer research hospital, founded by actor Danny Thomas and based in Memphis, has just unveiled a large new space on its campus dedicated entirely to the nonclinical in-between time that makes up so much of the cancer treatment process. The Family Commons is a 45,000-square-foot space on the second floor of the St. Jude Patient Care Center designed around the daily needs of the children undergoing cancer treatment and the family or caregivers who are there with them. Unlike the rest of the hospital, the Family Commons is a completely nonclinical space, meaning there are no treatments or examinations taking place there. Rather, the facility is meant to provide respite from the rigors of cancer treatment, and to accommodate families in the sometimes hours-long downtime between appointments. [Photo: courtesy St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital] At St. Jude, treatment can range from three months to three years, and some patient families end up living in housing on the hospital campus for long stretches of time. Kids, parents, siblings, and caregivers pause their lives to relocate. But once there, jobs, schooling, and the everyday concerns of buying groceries and paying bills all carry on. When it was first conceived in 2016, the initial intent for the Family Commons was to create a place where life outside of cancer treatment could continue.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“The idea percolated that could we set up an area in the hospital that would be like a Southern town square,” says Dr. James R. Downing, St. Jude’s president and CEO. “These town squares have the school, the chapel, the post office, some places to eat, and a little place to sit down or play.” [Photo: courtesy St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital] The project started out as a nearly yearlong exploration of the patient experience, led by the design thinking firm Ideo. Talking with patients and their family members, the designers learned about the very different experiences of people going through treatment for leukemia versus brain cancer versus bone cancer. Designing around the day-to-day needs of patients required understanding how those needs change depending on the treatment, the age of the patient, and the life circumstances of the family members and caregivers on the journey with them. “They opened our eyes to things we had not thought about,” Downing says. [Photo: courtesy St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital] Working with ANF Architects and interior architects ICRAVE, and through a $50 million contribution from the pharmaceutical company AbbVie, St. Jude translated those findings into the Family Commons, which includes a cafe, school facilities, art and music studios, an event space, an outdoor playground, a salon, and private hotel-like rooms where families can book a few hours of solitude between appointments.

The design sought to create as many different kinds of spaces for patients and families to use as the space could accommodate. “When you’re going through something like this, all your options for choice are taken away from you,” says Lionel Ohayon, founder of ICRAVE. “You can’t choose your diet, you can’t choose your schedule, where you go, what you do. There’s opportunities to give people control of their life back by simply giving them choice.” [Photo: courtesy St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital] The spaces within the Family Commons were designed to be a mix of playful escapism and restorative calm. A balloon-inspired installation lines the ceiling in the art studio, and interior windows offer views inside for parents in a nearby living room space. Nooks and curved benches provide quiet reading areas in the library, and a nearby sacred space is lined by a wall of stained glass. An indoor-outdoor play area provides running room for younger children and science and maker labs provide the facilities for older students to complete schoolwork and pursue new projects. Clouds are a recurring motif throughout, and more than 40 are integrated into the facility’s interiors and furnishings. [Photo: courtesy St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital] “It’s not like building a hospital and saying, ‘Oh, we’ve got an extra 350 square feet, let’s go make a children’s play room,'” says Ohayon. “That’s where the thinking has been. I think this project really starts to create a new promise.”

advertisement

It also manages to balance a wide range of user needs, from a worried parent who still has to take a work call to a sibling trying to get some homework done to a patient who really needs a nap between doctor visits. [Photo: courtesy St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital] “It’s a really challenging space because you’re blending adults, caregivers, 3-year-olds and teenagers all into one environment and you’re trying to find a home for all of them to still feel cool and unique and different,” says David Taglione, creative director at ICRAVE. One group the designers didn’t have to consider was donors. Though as a nonprofit the hospital relies on donations, it was decided early on that the Family Commons would be a dedicated space for patients and their caregivers only. Downing says it will be monitored by staff, though, and studied for its potential impacts on patient well-being. “We’re a research hospital, so we will do research to see what the impact of this is,” Downing says. “We think we will learn from it, and we will be able to share what we learn with other hospitals.”

Elsener, who has spent more time than she’d like in hospitals, says this would be a welcome change. As a member of St. Jude’s patient advisory council, she’s helped guide the design of the Family Commons, and she says more healthcare institutions need to be thinking of the importance of these nonclinical spaces. The private family rooms, she says, will be particularly useful for families like hers. And she also points to the family gathering area, where parents and caregivers can meet other families going through similar treatments, share tips, or just commiserate about the unique challenges childhood cancer places on a family. “Who better understands what you’re going through than other families?” she says. The Family Commons opens to patients, families and caregivers on February 7. Elsener says she wishes there was something like this during her son’s three cancer fights, both for him and for herself. “It’s not that you’re escaping from the cancer. You can’t escape from that. You’re in it 100%,” she says. “What it does is it provides you with moments of feeling like I’m a normal kid again or we’re a normal family.”